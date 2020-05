A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Co Wexford overnight.

A man in his 40s was found with stab wounds at a home in Enniscorthy just after midnight, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai arrested another man in his 40s nearby and he's being questioned at Wexford Garda Station.

Enniscorthy councillor Cathal Byrne says the incident happened in a quiet residential area.