Forsa, which represents Ryanair pilots and cabin crew, is seeking an urgent meeting with the airline.

It's after the company announced plans to let go up to 3,000 staff from July.

Ryanair expects to operate less than 1 per cent of its scheduled flights in May and June.

Staff in its Dublin based head office also face job uncertainty and long-term pay cuts.

Group CEO Michael O'Leary says he will be subject to pay cuts as well.