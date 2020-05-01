Listen: NPET Is Meeting Now To Discuss Covid 19 Restrictions.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting around now, to decide what advice it'll give the government on lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

It's widely expected no significant changes to the current measures, due to end on Tuesday, will be recommended.

The Cabinet will this afternoon discuss a 'roadmap' for gradually reopening the country over the next few weeks and months.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, who is chairing this morning's meeting, doesn't think we're in a position to ease measures:

