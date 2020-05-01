Listen: 2 People Battling Cancer Says Covid 19 Measures In Private Hospitals Are Impacting Their Treatment.

Two people, both of whom are battling cancer, say the failure to agree a contract on the use of private hospitals during the Covid 19 crisis is negatively impacting their treatment.

The deal, between the Health Service Executive and the Consultants' Association, could enable the resumption of cancer treatments at private facilities.

The agreement currently in place, designed to free-up capacity for the treatment of people with Covid 19, means a variety of treatments for various cancers are not being carried out at private hospitals.

Ger Kennelly is a Psychotherapist living in Celbridge and dealing with bladder cancer, and Air Traffic Controller, John Wall, has terminal prostate cancer,

Both men joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

The HSE issued this statement, after today's interview.

"The HSE has entered into an arrangement with the private hospital sector for 3 to 5 months. It is a critical component of our overall response to the pandemic and is aimed at supporting timely and appropriate access to specialist services.

It is intended that the available capacity in private hospitals will support the HSE in providing time dependent treatments and procedures to our patients including areas such as cancer and cardiovascular surgeries, chemotherapy, radiological tests and procedures. They will also augment the HSE response to those patients that require critical care through the use of their staff and equipment. This will facilitate public hospitals to manage potential surge activity and at the same time maintain essential services.

Up to April 17th over 3,200 patients have been treated or had procedures in the private hospitals under these new arrangements. Services include chemotherapy, radiology, time dependent procedures such as endoscopy, cardiovascular surgery and cancer surgery. Private Hospitals will also have treated some patients who are now public but were private when care was booked to ensure continuity care. It is expected that the number of patients treated across all sites will increase significantly over the coming week. As of Sunday 26 April 2020, 150 private Consultants had taken up the offer of type A contract on temporary basis."

File image: RollingNews