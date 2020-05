The Garda Representative Association is renewing its call for officers to be able to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's after the Garda Ombudsman got up to 25 complaints about officers not observing social-distancing, or wearing gloves or masks.

In total, the watchdog has received over 70 complaints about how the gardaí are enforcing the Covid-19 laws.

Jim Mulligan, president of the GRA, says gardai should be allowed wear masks at checkpoints.