Listen: Covid 19 Restriction Exit Plan To Be Unveiled Tonight.

: 05/01/2020 - 12:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An exit plan for the Coronavirus restrictions will be announced by the Taoiseach this evening.

While an extension of the current lockdown is likely to be confirmed by the cabinet.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

