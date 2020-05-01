Consumer Spending In Kildare Has Dropped 23% Since The Introduction Of Covid 19 Restrictions.

Covid 19 has prompted a drastic change in Kildare people's spending habits.

A survey by AIB indicates consumer spending in the county is down by 23%.

That's the steepest drop of any county, bar Dublin.

People in Kildare are, however, spending 30% more on groceries.

People in the county aged between 45 and 54 are spending 36% more in supermakets.

AIB says, when schools closd on March 12th, grocery spend nationally was 60% higher compared with the previous Thursday as people rushed to buy necessities.

Kildare consumers spent an average of €92 per grocery transaction on this day, compared with an average of only €54 the previous Thursday.

