Taxsaver passengers not using public transport during the covid-19 crisis will be offered free travel for a number of months after they return to work.

The additional time will equal the length of time they have been unable to use their ticket.

Refunds will be offered to people who will not be returning to their job.

The refund offered will cover the remaining period of ticket validity, from the time restrictions were put in place.

