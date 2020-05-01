KIldare TD Welcomes NTA Decision To Offer Extend Annual Commuter Tickets.

TaxSaver passengers can request a refund or an extension to the ticket they haven't been able to use in recent weeks.

Impacted customers can have their ticket extended by the length of time they have been unable to use it due to covid -19 travel restrictions.

They also have the option of receiving a refund by making a request through their employer.

Refunds will also be made available for TaxSaver ticket holders who won't be going back to their current job.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says , “Many commuters across the country avail of the annual TaxSaver ticket. Seven weeks ago, when the announcement that schools were to close and anyone who could work from home should, the drop off in commuting was immediate.

“In my correspondence with authority they also confirmed funding for the carpark at Sallins-Naas train station has been set aside and it is their aim is to have the facility operational by the autumn.

“Today’s announcement is very welcome. Social distancing will be with us for some time and there will be a lot of people working from home for the foreseeable future. It’s only right that they can get refunded for the period of time where they are not travelling or have their ticket extended past its expiration,” he concluded.