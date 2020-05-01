KIldare Covid 19 Community Response Forum Wants To Keep Kildare Talking.

The people of Kildare are being asked to Keep Kildare Talking to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Kildare Covid-19 Community Response Forum says, in recent weeks, community groups, neighbours and friends have come together to support each other in countless ways across the county.

This has included delivering food and groceries, collecting prescriptions, and checking in with our neighbours and friends to see if they need anything

Conor O’Leary, Community Champion for Co. Kildare as part of the national Covid-19 Community Outreach (CCO) initiative. says “Many people feel cut-off from family and friends at this time, but just remembering to take the time to talk to one another can make a huge difference”

The Chair of the Kildare Covid-19 Community Response Forum Mr. Peter Carey CE Kildare County Council says that “it is important to support each other at this very difficult time. People should take the time to talk and be in contact with others, especially those who are feeling lonely, while at the same time adhering to Covid 19 restrictions.”

As part of the “In this Together” initiative Kildare Covid-19Community Response Forum are asking you to “Keep Kildare Talking”.

The main message is:

T - Take the time to chat. Together, we can get through.

A - Ask your neighbour how they're doing.

L –Let your neighbours have your contact details.

K - Keep in regular contact by telephone and video call.

I - Initiate conversations with a friendly wave or smile.

N - Never feel alone - Kildare Community Call Helpline is here to help you.

G – Get Talking, it’s good for you and your community.

Two existing befriending programmes in Co. Kildare, Good Morning Kildare and Older Voices have expanded their phone befriending services in response to the crisis and are making hundreds of calls each week. Good Morning Kildare is a free telephone call by the community for a friendly chat about everyday things. You can contact this service on 045 859 037 or goodmorningkildare@yahoo.ie.

Older Voices Kildare (OVK) is a Social Inclusion Initiative which specifically targets isolated categories of older persons, including Older LGBTQI persons, Travellers, People with Disability, and Individuals who are experiencing social exclusion through lack of or limited social capital. The contact numbers for this service are Denise Croke, 087-1411669 and Susan Higgins, Befriending Support Worker, 087-1149175.

Kildare Covid-19 Community Response Forum is reminding people that anyone who needs help or is experiencing loneliness can call the Kildare Community Call Helpline at 1800 300 174, 8am-8pm, seven days a week or the national ALONE Helpline 0818 222 024. Conor O’Leary, Community Champion for Co. Kildare can be contacted at 086-6000753 or conor@muintir.ie.

