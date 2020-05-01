Friday Night Rhythm

Kildare TD Calls For Deferral Of Carbon Tax Increase.

: 05/01/2020 - 17:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
reada_cronin_candidate_image.jpg

A Kildare North TD is calling for the deferral of the Carbon Tax increase.

The 30% increase goes live today, and will affect household heating bills.

Kildare North Sinn Fein TD, Réada Cronin says

Teachta Réada Cronin said:“Many low-income and rural households across the State will be hit hard by this tax. They cannot be expected to unfairly feel the brunt of it, especially at a time when so many people are already struggling financially.

"Deferring this tax increase is the right thing to do by these workers and families in order to ensure their income loss is not compounded even further by price increases when no alternatives exist.

"I am calling on Revenue to defer this increase, with necessary changes made to legislation by the Oireachtas at the earliest opportunity.

"The priorities in the months ahead must be protecting the incomes of households, and then preparing a recovery plan that transforms our economy and invests in green technologies and alternatives which will enable a just transition." concluded Réada Cronin TD.

