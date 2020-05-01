Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Forsa Says Covid 19 Poses A Greater Threat To The Airline Industry Than 9/11.

: 05/01/2020 - 17:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
forsa_trade_union_logo.png

The covid-19 crisis poses a greater challenge for the aviation industry to overcome than 9/11, according to Forsa.

It comes after Ryanair announced it will be cutting around 3,000 jobs, while Aer Lingus says it needs to make 900 of its staff redundant to stay afloat.

The Forsa Trade Union is calling for a swift government response, and wants it to extend its wage subsidy scheme.

Its head of communications Bernard Harbor says government support is vital if the aviation industry is to bounce back from the covid-19 pandemic:

newstalk1731393.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!