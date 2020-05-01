Listen: Forsa Says Covid 19 Poses A Greater Threat To The Airline Industry Than 9/11.

The covid-19 crisis poses a greater challenge for the aviation industry to overcome than 9/11, according to Forsa.

It comes after Ryanair announced it will be cutting around 3,000 jobs, while Aer Lingus says it needs to make 900 of its staff redundant to stay afloat.

The Forsa Trade Union is calling for a swift government response, and wants it to extend its wage subsidy scheme.

Its head of communications Bernard Harbor says government support is vital if the aviation industry is to bounce back from the covid-19 pandemic: