1,215 People In Co. Kildare Have Now Been Diagnosed With Covid 19.

: 05/01/2020 - 17:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_kildare_two.jpg

1,215 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19.

That's an increase from 1,193 on Thursday's figures.

The Dept. of Health has, this evening, confirmed that Kildare continues to have the second highest number of cases of Covid 19 in Ireland, after Dublin.

Nationally, a further 34 people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic, bringing the death toll to 1,265.

221 new cases have also been confirmed, and the total number of cases now stands at 20,833.

The Department of Health says over 5,800 healthcare workers have contracted coronavirus so far.
 

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 29 April (20,510 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male
· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
· 2,768 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 367 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 5,840 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,170 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,215 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,154 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
 

This data includes the denotification of one death.

