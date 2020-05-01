Covid 19 Restrictions, With Some Exceptions, Extended Until May 18th.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed the extension of Covid 19 to May 18th.

From Tuesday, May 5th, however, the radius within which people may exercise has been extended to 5 kilometres from their homes.

Also from Tuesday, people who are cocooning may leave their homes and travel within that 5 kilometre radius, if contact with others is avoided.

From May 18th, those who work outdoors may return to work.

Garden centres, hardware stores and repair shops will reopen

Some outdoor sporting & fitness activities will be allowed

It will, from that date, be possible to meet small groups outdoors

The measures were agreed by cabinet earlier, follow recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Ireland will begin to reopen from the 18th of May.

The Taoiseach said the lifting of restrictions would be done on a phased basis:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews