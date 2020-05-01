Govt. Publishes Roadmap For Re-Opening Of Society & Business.

The government has published its roadmap for re-opening of businesses.

The first phase, of five, begins on May 18th, with return to work of outdoor workers.

Garden centres and DIY retaillers may also open.

Four other phases take place on a staggered basis between May 18th and August 10th.

Moving from one phase to another is dependent on Covid 19 transmission rates.

The road map is attached, and also available here

It includes: