Govt. Publishes Roadmap For Re-Opening Of Society & Business.

: 05/01/2020 - 19:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
roadmap.jpg

The government has published its roadmap for re-opening of businesses.

The first phase, of five, begins on May 18th, with return to work of outdoor workers.

Garden centres and DIY retaillers may also open.

Four other phases take place on a staggered basis between May 18th and August 10th.

Moving from one phase to another is dependent on Covid 19 transmission rates.

The road map is attached, and also available here

It includes:

  • a sequence of actions to reopen the economy and society
  • a decision-making framework for Government
  • a process for engaging with unions, employers and other representative groups to build a co-operative approach to re-opening workplaces and other facilities
  • an updated economic policy response
  • an updated response on other pressing societal concerns
  • travel and international co-operation

Previsusly issued:

The list of essential workers is available here

Government advise to people who are cocooning and those who may care for them is available here

Covid 19 health measures are available here

Anyone in Kildare who needs non-medical, no emergency help can contact the Kildare Covid 19 Community Response Helpline:

helpdesk.jpg

helpdesk.jpg, by Ciara Plunkett

 

