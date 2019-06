Ireland is getting its first ever Rabbit Awarness week, running from today until the 9th June.

The campaign highlights what Irish people should be doing to keep their pet rabbits healthy and well.

It urging rabbit owners to get their bunnies vaccinated against serious but preventable viruses.

Emily Miller, marketing manager with Irish retailer Petmania, which is behind the campaign, says rabbits are among Ireland's most popular pets:

