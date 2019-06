Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a man missing from County Dublin.

Peter Somers hasn't been seen since he left his home in Shankill yesterday evening.

The 51-year-old is described at being 5-feet 8-inches in height, with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

He left home driving his car - a Blue VW Passat Estate, with a registration number of 07-WH-886.

Stock Image.