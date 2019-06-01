The Saturday Show

Kildare Schools' Speech And Languge Therapy Pilot Scheme "Very Positive", According To HSE.

: 06/01/2019 - 12:39
Author: Simon Doyle
A pilot project running in Kildare schools has been praised by the HSE for helping children with for speech and language therapy.

Interim General Director of the HSE Anne O'Connor referenced the pilot scheme in an Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health on Wednesday, 22nd May, which currently has 30 therapists working across schools in the county.

The committee also heard that 94% of children referred to a speech and language therapist nationwide are now seen within a year.

Ms O'Connor said that the pilot project was proving to be "very positive and successful", and that the HSE would be looking into building upon the model for more "integrated community services" on the issue.

 

