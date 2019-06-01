Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Motorists Urged To Take Care On June Bank Holiday Weekend.

: 06/01/2019 - 15:32
Author: Simon Doyle
garda_checkpoint_2.jpg

Kildare motorists are being warned of increased Garda activity on the roads over the Bank Holiday weekend.

62 people have been killed or seriously injured over the last five June Bank Holiday weekends. 

In the most recent road offences for the county, issued for the month of April, 82 drivers were caught over the legal limit of alcohol; 61 drivers were charged with dangerous driving. 

A further 20,519 motorists were also charged with speeding offences in Kildare for that month.

Gardaí will also be targeting drug-drivers across the country this weekend.

The chief executive of the RSA, Moyagh Murdoch, says the summer months are some of the most dangerous on our roads: 

bhc.mp3, by Simon Doyle

Stock Image. 
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!