Listen: Kildare Motorists Urged To Take Care On June Bank Holiday Weekend.

Kildare motorists are being warned of increased Garda activity on the roads over the Bank Holiday weekend.

62 people have been killed or seriously injured over the last five June Bank Holiday weekends.

In the most recent road offences for the county, issued for the month of April, 82 drivers were caught over the legal limit of alcohol; 61 drivers were charged with dangerous driving.

A further 20,519 motorists were also charged with speeding offences in Kildare for that month.

Gardaí will also be targeting drug-drivers across the country this weekend.

The chief executive of the RSA, Moyagh Murdoch, says the summer months are some of the most dangerous on our roads:

