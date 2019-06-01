U.S Officials Name Victims, Gunman Of Virginia Mass Shooting.

Officials in the US city of Virginia Beach have named the twelve people killed by a gunman in a municipal building.

Eleven of the victims were local authority workers and one was a contractor.

The gunman fired indiscriminately before dying in a gun battle with police.

He's been identified as DeWayne Craddock and described by police as a disgruntled city employee.

Authorities said they would only refer to him by name once, in order to focus attention on the victims.

At least four people were injured, including a police officer, whose life was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Stock Image.