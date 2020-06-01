The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Ban On Trade With Illegal Israeli Settlements In The West Bank Could Be A Sticking Point In Govt. Formation Talks This Week.

: 06/01/2020 - 09:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leinster_house_rollingnews.jpg

Government formation talks continue this week, with leaders of both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael saying they believe a deal could be imminent.

Among the sticking points in the talks are pension age, and the Occupied Territories Bill ... which would ban trade with the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Fianna Fail and the Greens back it.... but Fine Gael is strongly opposed

ICTU's David Joyce says Fine Gael's claim of its illegality under EU law is shaky.

newstalk231540.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Leixlip House/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!