Listen: Ban On Trade With Illegal Israeli Settlements In The West Bank Could Be A Sticking Point In Govt. Formation Talks This Week.

Government formation talks continue this week, with leaders of both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael saying they believe a deal could be imminent.

Among the sticking points in the talks are pension age, and the Occupied Territories Bill ... which would ban trade with the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Fianna Fail and the Greens back it.... but Fine Gael is strongly opposed

ICTU's David Joyce says Fine Gael's claim of its illegality under EU law is shaky.

