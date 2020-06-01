The Eleven To Two Show

A Temporary Speed Limit Comes In To Effect In Osberstown Today.

A temporary speed limit comes in to effect in Osberstown today.

The limit is reduced, in certain sections, to 60km/h between June 1st and August 31st, and in others, to 50km/h, for the same duration.
Roads in respect of which a Road Works Speed Limit Order of 60 kilometres per hour is prescribed;

A section of the L2006 in the townland of Osberstown

     between a point approx. 500 metres west of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road to a point approx. 300 metres west of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road.
     between a point approx. 300 metres west of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road to a point approx. 225 metres south of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road.

Second Schedule

Roads in respect of which a Road Works Speed Limit Order of 50 kilometres per hour is prescribed;

A section of the L2006 in the townland of Osberstown

