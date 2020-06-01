Listen: Air Corps & Kildare Fire Service Continue To Battle Hortland Blaze.

The Air Corps has sent a helicopter equipped with a water bucket to the bog and forest fire in Hortland, Donadear, and expects firefighting operations to continue all day.

The fire broke out late last week, and has been attended by Kildare Fire Service, supported by local farmers and Coilte.

The Air Corps's No.3 Ops Wing has been using AW139’s to dump tens of thousands of litres of water on the fire.

It is in the general vicinity of Irish Industrial Explosive site by, Coilte confirmed yesterday the blaze is not threatening the facility.

Nationwide, there are wildfire warnings in place both sides of the border this weekend as hot, dry and breezy weather leaves the countryside parched.

Firefighters are urging people to be very cautious with cigarettes and barbecues when they're around vegetation.

Darren O'Connor, station officer with Dublin Fire Brigade, says the wildfire warnings signal danger in your back garden too.

Image courtesy the Irish Air Corps.