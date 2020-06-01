Postal Workers, Couriers & Telecoms Engineers Have Raised €70,000 For Skin Cream For Health Workers.

Postal workers, couriers and telecoms engineers have raised 70-thousand euro to get skin cream for frontline health workers.

The Communications Workers' Union says its members wanted to recognise the contribution of frontline staff to fighting the covid-19 effort.

Prolonged use of personal protective gear can cause irritation and and cuts -- while the intensive hand-washing can also cause irritation.

The CWU says they've only managed to buy enough cream for about 5,000 workers so far and are calling on other trade union members to help with the fundraiser.

Stock image: Pexels