The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Postal Workers, Couriers & Telecoms Engineers Have Raised €70,000 For Skin Cream For Health Workers.

: 06/01/2020 - 12:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

Postal workers, couriers and telecoms engineers have raised 70-thousand euro to get skin cream for frontline health workers.

The Communications Workers' Union says its members wanted to recognise the contribution of frontline staff to fighting the covid-19 effort.

Prolonged use of personal protective gear can cause irritation and and cuts -- while the intensive hand-washing can also cause irritation.

The CWU says they've only managed to buy enough cream for about 5,000 workers so far and are calling on other trade union members to help with the fundraiser.

 

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!