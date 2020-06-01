Listen: Coilte Has Lost 150 Hectares Of Trees To Forest Fires, Including In Kildare.

Coillte says it's lost a minimum of 150 hectares of forestry to fires in recent days as a status red wildfire warning continues.

A new fire broke out at Rockmarshall, east of Dundalk in Co Louth at around ten o'clock last night.

Workers at the state forestry agency along with local firefighters and the Air Corps are continuing to deal with fires at Loch a Toraigh in south Galway, Tubbercurry in Co Sligo and Hortland , Donadea.

There's an explosives factory near the Hortland fire -- but Mick Power, national estates risk manager with Coillte, says it seems to be under control.