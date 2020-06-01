Listen: Thousands Of People Take Part In Dublin Black Lives Matter Rally.

Thousands of people are marching through Dublin City Centre in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

It follows the death of unarmed black man George Floyd last week in Minnesota.

He died after a police officer knelt on his neck while trying to arrest him.

One of the organisers of today's march from O'Connell Street to the US Embassy is Aws .

He says the number of people who turned out showed the want for change:

1/06/2020.Thousands of protesters gathered outside the GPO in Dublin this afternoon to protest against the death of George Floyd in the United States before marching to the US Embassy in in Dublin . Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie