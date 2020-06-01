The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Thousands Of People Take Part In Dublin Black Lives Matter Rally.

: 06/01/2020 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
protest_040.jpg

Thousands of people are marching through Dublin City Centre in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

It follows the death of unarmed black man George Floyd last week in Minnesota.

He died after a police officer knelt on his neck while trying to arrest him.

One of the organisers of today's march from O'Connell Street to the US Embassy is Aws .

He says the number of people who turned out showed the want for change:

newstalk1551648.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

1/06/2020.Thousands of protesters gathered outside the GPO in Dublin this afternoon to protest against the death of George Floyd in the United States before marching to the US Embassy in in Dublin . Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!