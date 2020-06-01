Draft Final Report On Peace & Leadership Institue At The Curragh Not Expected Until Later This Year.

A draft final report on creation of a peace and leadership institute in the Curragh Camp is not expected until later this year.

A formal feasibility study was undertaken, and an interim report presented to the project steering group 19 months ago, in November 2019.

Minister of State at the Dept. of Defence, Paul Kehoe, responding to Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, says "A draft final report is currently under consideration however current circumstances have delayed progress in this regard. It is expected that the report will be finalised later in the year and this will inform the next steps to be taken."