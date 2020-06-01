The Night Shift

Councillors' Views On Propsal For 345 New Homes In Kilcock Being Sought.

: 06/01/2020 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blueprint_rolls_1.jpg

Kildare County Council is seeking the views of Clane-Maynooth Cllrs on plans for a 345 home development in Boycetown, Kilcock

Rycroft Homes has applied to An Bord Pleanala for permission for the project, under the Strategic Housing Development mechanism

The application includes: 69 no. Duplex Type Units, 182 no. Houses and 94 no. Apartments, ranging from 2 to 5 storeys, a standalone creche facility,  an associated external play area (approximately 277.67 sqm,  associated ancillary surface 650 car parking spaces and 28- bicycle parking spaces, a link street, internal roads, pedestrian paths, cycle paths, public and private open spaces.rdens, terraces or balconies in addition to access to the proposed public open space (including 3 no. playground areas) with hard and soft landscaping treatment.

Cllrs will be consulted at their Municipal District Meeting on Friday.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

