A car has been recovered after a talented young boxer was killed in a hit and run in Limerick overnight.

20 year old Kevin Sheehy was struck by a jeep on the Hyde Road at around twenty-to-five.

The Olympic hopeful, who had won a number of national titles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí believe a black Mitsubishi Shogun was involved in the collision, and have since recovered a vehicle.