The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Three Kildare Projects Nominated For IPB Pride Of Place Awards

: 07/01/2019 - 16:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ipb_pride_of_place_awards_2019_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council has nominated three  three projects for the IPB Pride of Place Awards 2019

Nominated in the category of 'Housing Estates" is Ardrew Meadows, Athy.  

County Kildare Activator Programme is nominated in the "Community Wellbeing Initiative" category.

The Zero Waste Community Garden, Rathcoffey is the nominated project under "Creative Place Initiative".

All groups will have an opportunity to showcase their projects when judging takes place on Monday and Tuesday, 15 and 16 July 2019.

The winners of the competition will be announced at a Gala Awards Ceremony at the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny on  Saturday, 30th November 2019.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!