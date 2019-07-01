Three Kildare Projects Nominated For IPB Pride Of Place Awards

Kildare County Council has nominated three three projects for the IPB Pride of Place Awards 2019

Nominated in the category of 'Housing Estates" is Ardrew Meadows, Athy.

County Kildare Activator Programme is nominated in the "Community Wellbeing Initiative" category.

The Zero Waste Community Garden, Rathcoffey is the nominated project under "Creative Place Initiative".

All groups will have an opportunity to showcase their projects when judging takes place on Monday and Tuesday, 15 and 16 July 2019.

The winners of the competition will be announced at a Gala Awards Ceremony at the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny on Saturday, 30th November 2019.