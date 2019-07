Gardai are urging the driver involved in a hit and run in Limerick to come forward.

Overnight, 20 year old champion boxer Kevin Sheehy was killed after he was hit by a jeep on the Hyde Road.

It happened at 20 to five this morning and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A black Mitsubishi was found on the northside of the city that Gardai believed was involved.

Chief Superintendent, Gerry Roche has appealed for calm as investigations continue: