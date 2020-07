Fine Gael's Joe McHugh has reportedly turned down the offer of a junior ministry.

The former Education Minister passed on a number of offered Ministries.

Outgoing Ministers of State Brendan Griffin and Ciaran Cannon have also indicated in Twitter posts that they won't be re-appointed.

Kildare's Martin Heydon; Josepha Madigan, Thomas Byrne, Anne Rabbitte and Mary Butler are among some of the TDs expected to be promoted.

A full announcement will come this evening.



File image: RollingNews