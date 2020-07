Gardai haven't had to use their new Covid regulations at all over the past seven days.

Since the introduction of the new powers in April, they've been used 320 times, but none of those incidents took place in the past week.

121 incidents of spitting or coughing at gardai have been recorded.

2,177 other incidents, such as drink driving, drugs seizures, and public order offences, have been recorded by gardai during Covid-19 operations.

File image: RollingNews