Nearly 400 litres of home-made alcohol was seized in Irish prisons last year.

More than a third of the 'hooch' was recovered from Mountjoy Prison - at 149 litres.

Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon is the next worst, at 72 litres.

Almost 100 litres was seized from two jails in Co Laois - Portlaoise and Midlands Prisons.

File image: RollingNews