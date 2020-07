NAMA is reporting a profit of €265 million for last year.

The National Asset Management Agency has paid two billion euro to the Exchequer this week.

Since 2014, there have been 11,860 new NAMA-funded homes delivered - while another 5,520 were developed indirectly.

All 335 unfinished housing estates which the agency had an exposure to in 2010 have now been resolved or have strategies in place.

