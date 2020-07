There were 21 per cent fewer new cars sold in Kildare in the first half of this year, when compared to the same period in 2019.

2,382 were registered in the county between January and June, down from 3.046 to June 2019.

New car sales, nationally, are down 34.5 per cent so far this year, compared to the first six months of 2019.

Stop image: PIxabay