The Irish Hairdressers Federation has acknowledged it's not its role to make any recommendations on prices to individual salons.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission raised concerns with the group over statements made about new charges for clients, such as for PPE.

Trade associations are not allowed to co-ordinate price increases with members.

Doireann Sweeney is Head of Corporate Communications at CCPC and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus