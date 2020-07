Works on the development of Prosperous Town Park are to begin on Monday.

The project has been in development for 3 years, and Kildare County Council has secured €300,000 in funding.

The park is a one hectare tract of land to the south of Main Street.and will include additional parking spaces.

It will take around 8 weeks to complete the works.

Brendan Weld is a Fine Gael Cllr. on the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Image courtesy Google Maps.