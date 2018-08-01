Listen Live Logo

KWETB To Host Public Meeting In Brannoxtown School This Evening

: 08/01/2018 - 09:55
Author: Laura Donnelly
Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board will hold a public meeting in Brannoxtown this evening.

The Dept. of Education confirmed last week that an agreement has been struck with the historic patron, the Archdiocese of Dublin.

The school will now operate as a multi-denominational Community National School under the patronage of KWETB.

It's hoped that Brannoxtown will re-open as a Community National School in September.

The meeting is being hosted by KWETB in the school building, beginning at 5.30pm.

