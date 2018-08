Gardai are investigating a serious incident in Coill Dubh where a young man was set upon and assaulted by a number of males.

The incident occurred near a pub in the village, in the early hours of Sunday morning between 12.30am and 12.45.

Some property was stolen from the victim during the attack.

Garda Shona Nolan from Leixlip Garda Station says gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward: