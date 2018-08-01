Gardai Appeal For Information On Several Burglaries

Gardai are investigating a number of burglaries across the county.

Entry was gained to an unoccupied house in Castledermot via a side door yesterday between 1pm and 4.25pm.

Several rooms in the house were ransacked and damage was caused to the house.

Last Thursday, July 26th, a house was ransacked at Commons Upper on the Celbridge to Ardclough Road.

Entry was gained through a door at the rear of the house between 3.30 and 4.30pm.

And last night, there was a burglary at a pub in Donadea, where a quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.