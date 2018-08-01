Listen Live Logo

The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Gardai Appeal For Information On Several Burglaries

: 08/01/2018 - 12:43
Author: Laura Donnelly
garda_badge.jpg

Gardai are investigating a number of burglaries across the county.

Entry was gained to an unoccupied house in Castledermot via a side door yesterday between 1pm and 4.25pm.

Several rooms in the house were ransacked and damage was caused to the house.

Last Thursday, July 26th, a house was ransacked at Commons Upper on the Celbridge to Ardclough Road.

Entry was gained through a door at the rear of the house between 3.30 and 4.30pm.

And last night, there was a burglary at a pub in Donadea, where a quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!