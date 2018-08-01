Listen Live Logo

The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

166 Homes Sold In Co Kildare In July

: 08/01/2018 - 16:26
Author: Laura Donnelly
house_key.jpg

166 homes changed hands in Co Kildare last month.

That's down from 239 in July of last year, according to the Property Services Regulatory Authority.

The highest price paid last month was €1.4m for a property in The Curragh.

The lowest price paid was €54,000 for a home in Derrinturn.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!