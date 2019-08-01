Latest Research: Millions Choose Radio Around Ireland; Record-high Kfm Listenership

Thursday August 1st 2019: “Radio stations are in the business of creating success stories”, that’s the message from Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group. The latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations consistently deliver audiences of millions to advertisers and brands. Radio continues to be the audio medium of choice for people in Ireland with a massive 85% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 7.8% own music, 5.6% Spotify and 1.1% podcasts.

“Every day, radio stations throughout the country work with businesses, advertising agencies, planners and marketing teams to create effective advertising campaigns which result in increased business for our advertisers. Businesses are realising that radio is a subtle and effective platform for reaching their target audience with an unrivalled ability to target and connect with people that no other medium can match. Any business who wants to build on its current strengths for future growth will no doubt have radio advertising in its plans” added Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group.

With a sample size of more than 16,000 people, the JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland. The latest JNLR figures released today confirm the popularity of radio in Ireland with 82% of the population tuning in every day. This translates into weekday figures of 3.16 million listeners.

JNLR May 2019 - the facts

1. 82% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday.

2. On average, they spend more than 4 hours with radio every day.

3. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 85%. This compares to 7.8% of owned music, 1.1% to podcasts and 5.6% to Spotify.

4. Radio also dominates when compared with other media –53% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 29% read a national newspaper last week.

5. 311,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via a radio station App and 58,000 listened via the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days.

6. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 10.8 million social connections.

Kfm - Record High 91,000 Listeners

The latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR), published Thursday, August 1st, 2019 (Ipsos MRBI JNLR: 12 months to June 3otht, 2019), Kfm, again, is confirmed the leading radio station broadcasting in county Kildare!

RADIO LISTENERSHIP IN COUNTY KILDARE (Ipsos MRBI JNLR: 12 months to June 3otht, 2019)

• Kfm: leads in Yesterday Listened .

• Kfm: leads in Market Share (length of time listening) – Kfm listeners listen for longer periods, so advertisers’ brand messages are more likely to be heard

• Kfm: No. 1 in Weekly Reach – 8,000 new listeners a week to a RECORD-HIGH 91,000 Kfm listeners (*weekly reach, over the age of 15)

