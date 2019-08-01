Listen: Tusla Won't Name 37 Childcare Facilites On Its Critical List.

Tulsa will not reveal the 37 childcare facilities on its critical list as it says they have a right to fair procedures and it could impact on future prosecutions.

The figure emerged at an Oireachtas committee to discuss concerns over creches that repeatedly breach regulations.

The child and family agency says despite not being able to identify the services undergoing enforcement action, it would inform a parent if there was an immediate child protection issue.

Tusla will update the Children's Minister on the status of the facilities at risk.

Head of Advocacy at Early Childhood Ireland Frances Byrne says the revelation of concerns at 37 facilities came as a shock;