Scores of people have expressed concerned on proposed routes for the South Green Orbital route in Kildare town is taking place today.

Kildare County Council is engaged in consultation on its preferred route.

Some locals feel this will limit access to town centre from the Loughminane area

Mayor of Kildare, and Fianna Fáil Cllr., Suzanne Doyle, hosted a public meeting on this matter.

She's been speaking to Kildare Today.