There's been a 17% drop in the number of new cars sold in Kildare.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says 3,993 cars have been registered in the county between January and July.

That's down from 4,832 in the same period last year.

SIMI says, nationally, nearly 24,700 192 cars took to the roads in July.

That's down from the same month last year, when almost 27,000 were sold.

