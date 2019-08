The Simon Communities have launched a new campaign highlighting the 2,500 people they moved out of homelessness last year.

It's 50 years since the charity was founded to help people find a home.

The "Closing the Door on Homelessness" campaign aims to make people aware of the benefits of someone getting a permanent place to stay.

Michael from Dublin suffered from alcohol addiction and was in and out of homelessness for over 30 years - but has now received the keys to his own home: