In the UK,

A woman's been found guilty of murdering her two young daughters after they "got in the way" of her love life.

17 month-old Scarlett Vaughan passed away in Rugby in February last year - less than three weeks after three-year old Lexi Draper.

Louise Porton, who's 23 and from Skiddaw, was convicted following a five-week trial.

Stock image: Pexels