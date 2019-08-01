Taoiseach Says He Will Hold Brexit Talks "Without Any Pre-Conditions".

The Taoiseach says he wants to hold Brexit talks with the UK Prime Minister "without any pre-conditions".

Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations in the event of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal on October 31st.

The British Chancellor has announced a 2-billion pound fund to stockpile medicines, hire more border officials, and run an information campaign if there's a no-deal Brexit.

Leo Varadkar says Mr. Johnson has yet to reply to his invitation to Dublin:

File image: Leo Vardakar/RollingNews