Taoiseach Says He Will Hold Brexit Talks "Without Any Pre-Conditions".

: 08/01/2019 - 17:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_08_07_19_no_2_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach says he wants to hold Brexit talks with the UK Prime Minister "without any pre-conditions". 

Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations in the event of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal on October 31st. 

The British Chancellor has announced a 2-billion pound fund to stockpile medicines, hire more border officials, and run an information campaign if there's a no-deal Brexit.

Leo Varadkar says Mr. Johnson has yet to reply to his invitation to Dublin: 

 

File image: Leo Vardakar/RollingNews

