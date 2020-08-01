Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Dies in Rathangan From Suspected Assault

: 08/01/2020 - 14:45
Author: Thomas Maher
Kfm News Default Logo

A man in his 30s has died after a suspected assault in Rathangan last night.

The victim was found with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge along the banks of the Grand Canal  just after 9pm.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 20s was later arrested and is detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. .

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau has been informed.

Gardaí said their investigation is ongoing.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!