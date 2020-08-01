Man Dies in Rathangan From Suspected Assault

A man in his 30s has died after a suspected assault in Rathangan last night.

The victim was found with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge along the banks of the Grand Canal just after 9pm.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 20s was later arrested and is detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. .

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau has been informed.

Gardaí said their investigation is ongoing.